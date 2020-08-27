Roman Garcia believes he can make a difference and he doesn’t want to wait.
That’s why, at 19, Garcia threw his name in the ring to run for the Kerrville City Council in February. On the final day to file, Garcia filed his papers to run for Place 3 on the five-person City Council — it’s a seat held by Judy Eychner, who is running for re-election.
However, the election was put on hold when Gov. Greg Abbott postponed elections due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of a decision being made in May, two races for the council and the mayor’s race will be decided in the Nov. 3 general election, where a large turnout is expected.
“I wanted to give back to my community with that potential and growth that I see here,” Garcia said. “That inspired me to run.”
Garcia is a consistent speaker at City Council meetings and has been involved in a wide range of community activities, including serving on a Kerrville 2050 Plan committee and being on the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Committee.
To say that he’s ambitious is understating it. Garcia has a lot of energy and passion directed at community service and involvement. While he’s still angling for an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, Garcia said he’s taking online classes at Hillsdale College — a university based in Michigan and well known for its conservative values and education.
“I don’t feel daunted at all,” Garcia said about the prospect of serving on the council, while also attending college. “I’m very excited to get in. I’m very confident
Garcia said the two biggest issues facing the city is controlling the budget and ensuring there is ample water supply to foster new development. During an Aug. 20 interview on KDT Live, The Kerrville Daily Times’ weekday webcast, Garcia made the suggestion that the city didn’t have enough water to supply the planned Vintage Heights development, just south of the Riverhill neighborhood.
The project I feel has good intentions but I don’t think we currently have the water supply,” Garcia said. “That’s the No. 1 concern.”
During the interview, via a Facebook comment, City Councilwoman Kim Clarkson said Garcia’s assertion wasn’t true. During the approval process for Vintage Heights, water was discussed and city planners said there was more than enough water to handle the project.
When it comes to the city’s announcement that it has reached agreement for Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing to open a plant in Kerrville, Garcia said he was supportive as long as the city didn’t give too much away to attract the North Dakota-based aerospace component maker.
“If we’re able to bring in that many jobs and if that is a company that a lot of people are wanting here, then I say, bring it,” Garcia said.
While it appears that he is part of a slate of candidates that include Brenda Hughes, who is challenging incumbent Delayne Sigerman for Place 4, and David Barker, who is challenging Mayor Bill Blackburn, Garcia says he’s running on his own terms.
“I should be able to win on my merits,” Garcia said.
Those merits, according to Garcia, is keenly focused on community service, and he says his experience with various organizations, including the Kerr County Patriots, where he once served as treasurer, has helped him with budgeting and other financial matters.
