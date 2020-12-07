I’m puzzled! Why are we closing the library — where I’ve never seen more than a dozen people — but allowing the Cailloux Theater to put on performances, and allowing all big box stores to stay open? Why did we cancel the Christmas Parade, but The Macys Thanksgiving Parade was held? Why does gasoline in Kerrville cost 32 cents a gallon more than it does in Boerne?
David Robertson, Kerrville
