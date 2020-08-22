For the second consecutive day, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that a Kerr County resident has died from the coronavirus — bringing the county's total to 9.
The latest death, according to state records, was on Aug. 19. There is no indication if the death happened in Kerr County or in another part of the state.
Peterson Health, along with Kerr County, do not report numbers during the weekend. On Friday, Peterson Health reported there were three new cases and two people were hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.
Also on Friday, Kerr County officials placed the number of active cases at 17. The county also provided demographic data from 276 confirmed cases, finding that those 20-29 years of age were the No. 1 demographic for the virus in Kerr County — accounting for 18.4% of infections.
Across the state on Saturday, there were 4,943 new cases and there are 215 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
There are a reported a total of 573,139 virus cases and 11,266 deaths, although the true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
State health officials reported 115,843 active cases of the virus and that 446,030 people have recovered.
