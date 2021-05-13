High pressure keeps the area rain free Thursday night and Friday. Rain chances increase across the Hill Country Saturday and Sunday.
CLOUDS REDEVELOP OVERNIGHT
Look for low clouds to redevelop overnight. Low temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50's across most of the Hill Country by daybreak.
Winds gradually become southeast at 5 to 10 mph becoming nearly calm by daybreak.
Most of the computer models are not showing fog development, but don't be surprised if patchy fog is observed early Friday morning.
TEMPERATURES REMAIN BELOW AVERAGE FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday morning. Skies become partly sunny during the day.
It will be warmer outside, but temperatures remain below average. Most areas end up in the upper 70's to near 80 degrees for a high temperature.
Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible Friday afternoon.
There is a low chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm late in the day, mainly south and west of Kerrville.
INCREASING STORM CHANCE SATURDAY
A dry line will combine with several disturbances moving across Texas. Storms may initially develop across West Texas. This activity could drift across the region Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.
A few of the storms could produce hail and strong wind gusts.
Highs warm into the upper 70's and lower 80's depending on sunshine.
UNSETTLED WEATHER SUNDAY AND NEXT WEEK
Several disturbances will keep rain chances alive through most of next week.
