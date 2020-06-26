Early voting in the upcoming runoff election will begin Monday, and two polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday.
There will be no voting on Friday due to the Independence Day holiday.
Another week of early voting will start Monday, July 6, and run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.
Voting locations include Hill Country Youth Exhibit Center, 3785 Texas 27; and the Ingram Independent School District Business Office, 509 College St.
Election Day will be on July 14, and polling locations for various precincts can be viewed here.
A sample Republican ballot can be viewed here.
A sample Democratic ballot can be viewed here.
Probably the most anticipated race is that of sheriff, where candidates Larry Leitha and Eli Garcia will vie for the Republican nomination. For more information about that race, click here. Other articles about 2020 races can be read here.
