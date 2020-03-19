Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. today to discuss the statewide response to the coronavirus outbreak. 

He will be joined by top officials from the Department of State Health Services, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Education Agency. 

The Town Hall will open with Governor Abbott providing the latest information the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis followed by a 15-minute, question-and-answer session between Governor Abbott and the other state officials. The broadcast will then allow approximately forty-five minutes of questions submitted by viewers around the state. Viewers will be invited to submit questions to the Governor or any of the show's guests via a variety of social media platforms using the hashtag #AskAbbott. Preference will be given to those questions submitted as videos rather than texts.

Guests:

  • Governor Greg Abbott
  • John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner
  • Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management
  • Imelda Garcia, Associate Commissioner of Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services at the Texas Department of State Health Services
  • Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner 

Town Hall will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station

Network

Market

Station Website

Social

KRBC-TV

NBC

Abilene

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

@KRBCnews

KAMR-TV

NBC

Amarillo

www.myhighplains.com

@KAMRLocal4News

KXAN-TV

NBC

Austin

www.kxan.com

@KXAN_News

KVEO-TV

NBC

Brownsville

www.kveo.com

@kveotv23

KTSM-TV

NBC

El Paso

www.ktsm.com

@KTSMtv

KLBK-TV

CBS

Lubbock

www.everythinglubbock.com

@KLBKNews

KMID-TV

ABC

Midland/Odessa

www.yourbasin.com

@Local2NewsKMID

KSAN-TV

NBC

San Angelo

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

@ksannews

KTAL-TV

NBC

Shreveport

www.arklatexhomepage.com

@NBC6News

KETK-TV

NBC

Tyler

www.easttexasmatters.com

@KETK

KWKT-TV

Fox

Waco

www.fox44news.com

@KWKTFOX44

KFDX-TV

NBC

Wichita Falls

www.texomashomepage.com

@TexomasHomepage

KIAH-TV

CW

Houston

www.cw39.com

@CW39Houston

KDAF-TV

CW

Dallas

www.cw33.com

@CW33

