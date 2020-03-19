Texas Governor Greg Abbott will hold a virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. today to discuss the statewide response to the coronavirus outbreak.
He will be joined by top officials from the Department of State Health Services, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Education Agency.
The Town Hall will open with Governor Abbott providing the latest information the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis followed by a 15-minute, question-and-answer session between Governor Abbott and the other state officials. The broadcast will then allow approximately forty-five minutes of questions submitted by viewers around the state. Viewers will be invited to submit questions to the Governor or any of the show's guests via a variety of social media platforms using the hashtag #AskAbbott. Preference will be given to those questions submitted as videos rather than texts.
Guests:
- Governor Greg Abbott
- John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner
- Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Imelda Garcia, Associate Commissioner of Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services at the Texas Department of State Health Services
- Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner
Town Hall will be carried on the following stations and websites:
Station
Network
Market
Station Website
Social
KRBC-TV
NBC
Abilene
KAMR-TV
NBC
Amarillo
KXAN-TV
NBC
Austin
KVEO-TV
NBC
Brownsville
KTSM-TV
NBC
El Paso
KLBK-TV
CBS
Lubbock
KMID-TV
ABC
Midland/Odessa
KSAN-TV
NBC
San Angelo
KTAL-TV
NBC
Shreveport
KETK-TV
NBC
Tyler
KWKT-TV
Fox
Waco
KFDX-TV
NBC
Wichita Falls
KIAH-TV
CW
Houston
KDAF-TV
CW
Dallas
