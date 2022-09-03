Below-average daytime high temperatures and above-average opportunities for rainfall will continue across the Hill Country through the middle of next week.
Rainfall is not a guarantee every single day, but the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms will exist on a daily basis through Thursday and Friday.
Some of the rainfall may become locally heavy this weekend, thanks to a cold front and low pressure system across the region.
Flash flooding potential is higher Saturday and Sunday for a few areas. This risk continues through Labor Day on Monday.
LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible across the Hill Country on Saturday. It remains very humid underneath mostly cloudy skies.
We might see a little sunshine during the day, but it’s not a guarantee.
High temperatures range from 80 to 85 degrees across the local area.
A weak cold front switches winds to the north at 5 to 15 mph.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible near any thunderstorms that develop during the day.
Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches is possible for a few areas across the Hill Country on Saturday.
Watch out for low-water crossings, which may flood quickly in a few cases.
WARM AND HUMID OVERNIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies continue Saturday night. Rain coverage should gradually diminish after sunset, but lingering showers and storms cannot be ruled out overnight.
Low temperatures drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Winds become light and variable overnight. Models suggest fog is possible during the late night hours through daybreak Sunday.
SCATTERED STORMS SUNDAY
Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop again Sunday. Overall coverage may be slightly lower, but storms could produce locally heavy rainfall and localized flooding.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s where sunshine occurs. A few models are compensating for the risk of cloudy skies throughout the day. If this happens, high temperatures may hold in the lower to middle 80s with a few upper 70s possible.
Winds become east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
RAIN OPPORTUNITIES DURING THE WEEK
There is good consistency in the computer models, suggesting scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on a daily basis Monday through Wednesday, including Labor Day.
Depending on how much rainfall occurs over the weekend, flash flooding could become a risk for a few days during the work week ahead.
