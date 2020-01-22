Ingram Police Department's racial profiling stats of 2019 suggest that racial profiling is low, and that's something that Mayor Brandon Rowan said he's proud of.
"I'm very proud of our police department and the work they do," Rowan said. "... Our police department is really comprised of a lot of good officers and a good chief and I know that they're doing everything by the letter of the law."
During an Ingram City Council meeting on Tuesday, IPD Chief Byron Griffin presented a report of 2019 racial profiling and traffic stops, which he is required to do every year.
"They appear to be pretty dadgum busy out there," Rowan said. "As far as racial profiling, everything looks normal to me."
In 2019, Ingram officers made 1,215 stops; in 1,212 of those cases, the police officers reportedly did not know the race of the person before stopping them. The majority of the stops were for moving traffic violations.
"If you look at the number of tickets compared to the number of warnings, there are quite a few more warnings," said City Administrator Mark Bosma. "We just try to remind people you've got to slow down and things of that nature."
IPD gave 995 written warnings and 2 verbal warnings compared to 209 citations. There were also six arrests and three written warnings with arrests.
The races/ethnicities of those stopped breaks down as follows, according to a report from the Ingram Police Department:
White: 1,007
Hispanic or Latino: 184
Black: 22
Asian or Pacific Islander: 2
Alaska Native/American Indian: 0
Additionally, 734 of the stopped were male and 481 were female.
