Mo-Ranch has shut its doors until April 6.
This means all Easter activities, including the sunrise worship service and lunch buffet, will be cancelled as well, said Mo-Ranch CEO and President Dick Powell in a letter sent to The Times and other media outlets.
"We know that our faith and trust in God will get us through this, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused to our upcoming guests," Powell wrote. "We are continually keeping each and every one of our guests, volunteers and staff in our prayers."
