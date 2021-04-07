FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 file photo, Texas Tech assistant coach Mark Adams yells out to the players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee State in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech is promoting top assistant and school alumnus Mark Adams to replace Chris Beard as head coach. Kirby Hocutt, Tech's athletic director, sent a tweet Monday night, April 5, 2021 with a picture of him with Adams that read: “Red Raider Nation _ your Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Mark Adams.” (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson, File)