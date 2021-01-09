The Tivy Antlers trailed Alamo Heights 48-30 halfway through the third period before mounting a huge comeback that fell short 68-62 Friday night.
Tivy found themselves down 7-0 early in the game before Jaden Frausto hit the first of his six 3-point baskets to cut the lead to 7-3.
Caleb Fineske was held in check most of the game, but he did hit a turnaround jumper off the board to score two of his four points in the first quarter.
Frausto had a steal on the next possession and took it all the way for a layup to cut the lead to 12-7 and he followed it up with his next 3-point bucket to narrow the lead to 12-10.
Caleb Hebert-Dwyer hit his first bucket of the night late in the first quarter as Tivy trailed 19-12 after one.
Max Kludt scored his only bucket of the night to start off the second quarter.
Frausto then hit back to back 3-point shots to make it 26-20 halfway through the second period.
At the 2:28 mark in the second period, Hebert-Dwyer scored a basket and was fouled.
He missed the free throw, but came up with a huge block on the next possession
This led to a tip in from Fineske off a missed 3-point shot from Frausto.
The first half ended with excitement as Hebert-Dwyer hit his first 3-point basket at the buzzer to make it 34-27 Alamo Heights at the break.
Similar to the first quarter of play, Tivy was outscored 6-0 in the third quarter and it seemed like the game was out of reach until Hebert-Dwyer scored with a put back to make it 43-29 Alamo Heights.
Jackson Johnston came into the game and scored four points after Alamo Heights extended their lead to 52-34.
Frausto hit a critical 3-point basket at the end of the third quarter to make it 52-38 after three.
Tivy started the fourth quarter down 14 points.
Tivy opened the final quarter on a 7-2 run fueled by a basket from Hebert-Dwyer and Johnston.
Frausto hit another triple and Tivy cut the lead to 52-45 in less than two minutes.
Johnston made another basket and Tivy’s defense clamped down as they pressed the Mules throughout the quarter.
Hebert-Dwyer hit a three and Johnston scored another basket and the lead was cut to 58-52.
In the final two minutes of the game, things became very interesting.
Hebert-Dwyer was fouled and hit two free throws followed by a steal and a 3-point shot.
Johnston hit another basket and then Hebert-Dwyer was fouled with 1:29 left in the game.
He went 1-of-2 from the line and the score was 62-60 Alamo Heights.
Hebert-Dwyer made his last shot with less than ten seconds on the clock with Tivy down 64-62.
A technical was called on Tivy with 2.7 seconds left and Alamo Heights won the game at the line 68-62.
Tivy Coach Joseph Davis was proud of how his team fought at the end of the game.
“I wouldn’t take any other team on the court because of their fight,” Coach Davis said. “They represent what this community is all about.”
Coach Davis added that his team is still trying to figure things out offensively, but he believes “transformation is coming” for the Antlers.
Frausto scored 20 points Friday night, most of them from behind the 3-point arc.
Coach Davis said, “He played like a varsity player tonight.”
“We are going through the gauntlet of our district,” Davis added. “I’ll put this district up against any other in the state. Our district is among the top in the state.”
UP NEXT
Tivy faces San Antonio Veterans Memorial at Antler Gym Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
