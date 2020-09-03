Strong thunderstorms rolled through Kerr County between 2-5 p.m. Thursday.
Storms produced heavy rainfall and minor street flooding in the Kerrville area.
The storm was not severe, but it produced intense rainfall, cloud to ground lightning strikes and occasionally strong wind gusts.
A non-rotating wall cloud was observed West of Kerrville. The lack of rotation underneath it prevented any tornado development.
Wall clouds occasionally rotate and can produce funnel clouds, but this is more common in the Spring when wind patterns are more favorable.
Street flooding was observed at the Kerrville Daily Times near the intersection of Quinlan and Jefferson Street around 3:30 p.m.
Despite no warnings on the storm system, it was an efficient rain producer and most of the area enjoyed a cool down from the intense heat earlier in the afternoon.
2.32" of rain has been observed at the Leinweber Ranch in West Kerr County for the highest total in the county so far.
0.24" fell in Hunt along Highway 39 according to the UGRA site on the Guadalupe River.
At 3:35 p.m., the Schreiner Airport weather sensor in Kerrville reported a 37 mph wind gust.
There were a few minor traffic accidents reported due to wet roadways across the county.
Additional showers and storms are possible this evening, but storm intensity should be non-severe.
As a low pressure system spins across the area, rain chances continue Friday into Saturday.
