Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn issued a new disaster declaration on Friday that extends the city's response indefinitely.
The declaration was unanimously approved by the city council. In the declaration, City Manager Mark McDaniel was given extensive powers to request request federal assistance and accept supplies or donations from nonprofits.
Blackburn's first disaster declaration was made on Monday, and was limited for seven days.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY. MORE UPDATES TO FOLLOW.
(2) comments
Much is being made in DFW area about COVID-19 impacting first responders, especially the police and inquiring as to what plans are being made to protect the officers and what are the plans for possible officer shortages. The concern is that officers on front line will probably be exposed to COVID-19, necessitating, at the very least, their quarantine and most likely, depending on numbers impacted, shortages of officers to perform their function and adequately protect their community. There is a rush to get officers up to date, effective pandemic gear to minimize the impact on the force. This from a force that is not understaffed. My understanding is that KPD may be understaffed. What is being done to protect the KPD officers, so that they are being as protected as possible, and the community is not put at risk due to police shortages.
Good move Mr. Mayor, hope the County Judge will follow. Spent a long time listening to Gov. Coumo (sp?) of NY and his mandatory new rules - very impressive man with an overdose of compassion - not common in leaders now days. I know we have the same and will expect the same level of good governance in Kerr as I know we have the compassion and common sense. God bless America.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.