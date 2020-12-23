One person has died from COVID-19 at Kerrville State Hospital, according to The Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
The death was reported Dec. 21, although it wasn't immediately clear when the person died. The Dec. 18 spreadsheet administered by the THHSC listed zero deaths for the state hospital. The Dec. 22 spreadsheet still lists the one death.
A representative of the state hospital was not immediately available for comment.
