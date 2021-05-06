Dry weather remains in the forecast across the Hill Country through Friday.
Weather changes are in store for the region this weekend and most of next week.
MOSTLY SUNNY AND WARMER THURSDAY
Skies remain mostly sunny with a few clouds possible during the day on Thursday.
Highs are expected to top out around 85 degrees. Winds become east at 5 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours. Humidity values should be a touch higher across the area.
A FEW CLOUDS AND WARMER OVERNIGHT
Models suggest a few clouds moving in after midnight. Lows should end up in the middle to upper 50s.
Winds will become southeast at less than 5 mph overnight.
VERY WARM FRIDAY
A steady south-southeast wind promotes higher humidity and warm daytime highs in the middle to upper 80s on Friday.
Winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours. It should remain dry Friday afternoon.
MUCH HIGHER HUMIDITY FRIDAY NIGHT
Humidity levels will increase significantly Friday night with lows between 60 and 65 degrees.
South winds remain occasionally gusty at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible.
WEEKEND WINDS, WARMTH AND HUMIDITY
Saturday and Sunday will be very warm and humid with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.
Sunday appears to be the warmest day of the weekend with highs near 90 degrees.
Lows at night will be in the 60s with readings near 70 degrees Sunday morning.
