One of the pressing questions for sports fans centers around football, and on Thursday there seemed to be a slowly rolling avalanche of news that cast doubt on the viability of the 2020 season.
Throughout the day news continued to break about how colleges and the NFL would handle the coronavirus pandemic, but the biggest shockwave may have come out Texas when the Dallas Independent School District superintendent questioned the viability of the 2020 prep season.
“That’s a true contact sport, I don’t see how we can pull that off,” Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa said to MSNBC correspondent Garrett Haake. “There’s been some discussion of moving it to the spring, but we’ll have to wait and see. I don’t, I seriously doubt that we can pull that off.”
The UIL, which governs high school sports in Texas, issued new guidelines for practices on Wednesday, including wearing of face masks and how to deal with COVID-19 positive players and coaches, but the organization has not walked back its intention to start the 2020 season in August.
Part of UIL’s new guidelines will let offensive and defensive units in football have limited practices starting Monday. This does not mean they can participate in contact drills.
If the Dallas ISD pushes back against a reopening plan that could set a tidal wave of change across the state of Texas. The Dallas ISD is the state’s second-largest school district and operates 38 high schools.
This was on top of a day when the Big Ten decided to cancel its non-conference football season and the Big 12 said it would not allow bands and spirit squads to attend road games. In California, the nation’s largest community college system said it was pushing its fall and winter sports season back until at least January, including football.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said it was “much easier if we're just working with our Big Ten institutions” in terms of things like scheduling and traveling.
“We may not have sports in the fall,” Warren told the Big Ten Network. “We may not have a college football season in the Big Ten.
"So we just wanted to make sure that this was the next logical step to always rely on our medical experts to keep our student-athletes at the center of all of our decisions and make sure that they are as healthy as they possibly can be from a mental, a physical, an emotional health and wellness standpoint.”
The Big 12, however, said it would not immediately follow the Big Ten’s decision.
“The Big Ten decisions are interesting and provide additional information to inform our discussions," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. "At this time our medical and scientific advisors have suggested we should move ahead slowly and with constant re-evaluation. We plan to continue to prepare for all available scenarios until we are informed that some are no longer viable.”
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said league officials “will continue to meet with regularly with our campus leaders in the coming weeks, guided by the medical advisors, to make the important decisions necessary to determine the best path forward related to the SEC fall sports.”
