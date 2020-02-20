When Megan Aragones became Tivy’s new softball coach last summer, she was aware she was inheriting a rebuilding project.
Tivy graduated six seniors from last season’s District 26-5A championship squad. Aragones knew she had four strong returning starters (Paige Melcher, Lexi Callcott, Liz Twiss and Hannah Delgado), and plenty of talented underclassmen, but that it was going to take some time before they acclimated to playing at the varsity level.
The Lady Antlers showed some growing pains during the first day of the Tivy Tournament on Thursday, suffering loses to Chapin (14-4) and San Angelo Central (9-0).
Aragones, though, still expressed confidence in her team on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Antlers still have an opportunity to finish in the top four in the District standings and make the postseason. This weekend’s schedule will help prepare them to accomplish that goal.
“Our team is very young, but I have full faith in this team,” said Aragones, who was Tivy’s pitching coach last season. “We are just trying to work with getting a new chemistry together and trying to get those younger girls to believe that they can play at this level.
“At this tournament, we are going to see a lot of good teams, so it’s going to be a great opportunity to build off the scrimmages and our first district game. We are seeing good things, but a lot of things to work on too. We are trying to get all the pieces to work together as a whole.”
The Lady Antlers will try to rebound Friday when they host El Paso Burges and Blanco.
