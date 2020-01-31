Leigh Gibson
Just in time for spring, the Kerrville Independent School District’s Early Childhood Center has a new outdoor reading area for students and faculty to enjoy, thanks to Eagle Scout Austin Edgington.
“I like working with the kids here,” said Edgington. “I knew they could use an outdoor reading area.”
A junior at Tivy High School, Edington has been involved in local scouting programs since he was in the first grade. He raised the funds to purchase the materials to build the pergola that will provide a shady spot in the ECC garden and supervised the local Boy Scouts who helped him with construction.
Part of that construction project was building stools for each of the students out of an oak log. Edington had fellow Boy Scouts decorate the stools.
“We are always trying to grow our garden area,” ECC Education Coordinator Leslie Gongora said. “I credit the volunteers who help us develop this space.”
The ECC outdoor garden offers the children on campus a safe place to play and learn how to grow flowers, fruits and vegetables and learn about healthy nutritional choices
The ECC outdoor garden is dormant now but Gongora said she looks forward to planting crops and harvesting potatoes, in time to celebrate French Fry Day on campus.
Gongora said the ECC is always accepting donations of plants and supplies and anyone interested in helping with the garden is encouraged to volunteer.
