Schreiner University will play host to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball tournaments starting Friday, and the both the men's and women's teams face similar challenges — a No. 1 seed blocking their way.
Schreiner, however, has to win its first round games first, and the men and women face similar challenges in those games.
The Schreiner men earned a No. 4 seed in the tournament after sweeping Trinity to right itself and get into the postseason, but that also means playing Trinity for a third consecutive time in a week.
The two teams will meet at noon on Friday for a chance to advance to the semifinals.
A victory over Trinity, means a semifinal matchup against No. 1 seed Centenary, which earned the rank because regular season conference champ St. Thomas is not eligible to participate in the conference tournament.
Schreiner split its games against Centenary, including a 72-65 win in Kerrville on Jan. 3.
The absence of St. Thomas makes things a bit more wide open in the men's tournament. St. Thomas is ranked No. 3 in the nation and was 16-2 in conference play.
The women also drew a No. 4 seed and will face Texas Lutheran in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Friday. Schreiner split its regular season games against Texas Lutheran, including a 77-69 win in Kerrville that was part of a five-game winning streak that got the Mountaineers back on track after an 0-5 start.
If Schreiner can get past Texas Lutheran, a tall order awaits in No. 1 seed Trinity, which came off back-to-back victories against the Mountaineers. Trinity, which is 22-3 on the season, is ranked 13th in the NCAA Division III rankings.
On the other half of the bracket stands No. 2 Austin, which is also ranked in the top 20 in the nation.
