Peterson Regional Medical Center said it had its first death related to the coronavirus at the Kerrville hospital on Tuesday.
Peterson Health spokeswoman Lisa Winters said the person died on Tuesday, and had been at the hospital for several days.
Five people are hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center. However, none of those patients are in the intensive care unit. Winters said most of the patients have been cared for in regular hospital rooms, or in observation units, because their condition does not require intensive care.
Since Sept. 1, Peterson has had at least 12 people hospitalized due to the virus, but an exact number could be higher because some who are admitted are sent home within a day, Winters said.
Peterson Health also reported four new positive cases, driving the total active cases to 20 this week alone. The health system has reported 37 cases since last Wednesday. The issue of true active cases has not be resolved between Kerr County and other agencies, including the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Kerr County no longer counts Peterson tests that use the rapid-result antigen test until it can be confirmed by state contact tracers.
This is first death to occur in Kerr County and the previous 10 deaths were all in San Antonio-area hospitals.
Also on Wednesday, Texas reported 5,335 new cases and 107 deaths from the virus. The number of new cases was the most for September and the biggest number since Aug. 25.
All of this comes as Texas is gearing up for flu season, which starts anew this month. Peterson Health is changing its COVID-19 testing for those who may have been exposed or asymptomatic to an appointment-only process on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Winters said those who are symptomatic are urged to call Peterson's Urgent Care or their physician.
Through Wednesday, 748,000 Texans have had the virus and more than 15,700 have died.
