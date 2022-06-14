A 19-year-old man is wanted by the police on suspicion of threatening to shoot up Walmart.
The investigation into John Thomas Martin IV began June 10 after store staff reported he was at Walmart, 1216 Junction Highway, for about two hours, and displayed behavior that made several staff members uncomfortable.
"When Walmart management asked Martin to leave, Martin stated he was going to come back wearing body armor and shooting," reads a Tuesday email from Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department spokesman.
Officers obtained an arrest warrant on June 11 alleging Martin committed the offense of terroristic threat and calling for a $50,000 surety bond. This crime is a felony punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if the accused threatens to commit any offense involving violence to any person or property with intent to place the public or a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury, according to Texas Penal Code 22.07(a)(5).
"Officers and KPD detectives are currently looking for him to place him under arrest pursuant to the arrest warrant," Lamb wrote Tuesday afternoon. "Officers have received information that Martin's hair is now cut short."
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads Martin's arrest. The first most accurate tip leading to an arrest is eligible for a reward. Anonymous tips can be given at 830-896-8477, or by using the P3 Tips app for smart devices, or online at www.kerrtips.com.
