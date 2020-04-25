A coalition of Kerrville area restaurants moved quickly this week to get a letter sent to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to consider reopening restaurants in the coming days, and there is growing support across the state to do just that.
Brenda Hughes, who owns Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q with her husband, helped put the group of 25 restaurants and eateries together in about three days, and they’re calling themselves the Kerr County Independent Restaurant Owner Association. The group started with about six core members but quickly grew from there.
“We want a fair plan for Kerr County,” said Hughes, who is also running for the Kerrville City Council. “We already exceed state standards when it comes to the welfare of our customers.”
Hughes said the restaurant group is committed to ensuring higher standards of sanitization, and procedures, including how to handle money. The conservative Texas Freedom Caucus issued its own statement to the governor on Friday and said restaurants should reopen, but there were plenty of stipulations in place.
Abbott is expected to make a series of announcements on Monday about how to reopen the state for business. More than one million people have filed unemployment claims across the state since the first of March. In Kerr County, the unemployment rate jumped up to 4.7% in March — the highest number since 2014.
Hughes said her concern is that many restaurants, especially those dependent on sitdown business, may never recover from the curbside and drive-through only service that is required by the state.
“We need to be able to open expeditiously,” Hughes said. “We have to keep our employees. We won’t be keeping them much longer if we run out of money.”
The issue was resonating across the state.
A Houston-area restaurant opened to customers who wanted to eat inside, demarcating available tables by the color of their tablecloths in an effort to ensure social distancing. A table with a white cloth was open for seating. A table with a black cloth was closed.
“The right to open up in a safe manner, that should be our right,” said Matt Brice, owner of Federal American Grill in the upscale enclave of Hedwig Village. “We shouldn’t be told we have to shut our business down.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
