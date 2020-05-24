James Avery Artisan Jewelry will welcome guests and retail associates back into select stores May 22 in accordance with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's recommended health protocols.
Following these guidelines, the company will open stores at the allowed occupancy capacity and is working to ensure a safe shopping experience for both associates and guests.
"We've missed our customers over the past eight weeks and we're ready to begin calling some of our retail associates back to work after extensive furloughs in March," James Avery CEO John McCullough said in a media release. "We've heard from our customers that they are ready to come back to our stores and we want them to know their shopping experience will be different as we continue to monitor safety protocols and adapt to the current situation."
Each store is strictly following state guidelines as well as any additional local or county requirements for reopening in the community.
"Care, concern and safety of associates and guests is a cornerstone of our business and we remain diligent as we work to reopen our retail stores," McCullough said.
Hand sanitizing stations will be set up in stores for guests and associates and all high-touch areas of the store and jewelry will be regularly cleaned and sanitized.
The company did not address when it would be reopening its production facilities. The company closed a manufacturing facility in Fredericksburg earlier this month.
Additionally, the company encourages guests to honor social distancing guidelines when possible and consider wearing face coverings when in the store.
James Avery associates will undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks. For a full list of safety standards implemented at James Avery stores and more information about shopping options, please visit JamesAvery.com/shopsafely.
With 62 stores open as of Friday, customers can now drop off jewelry for charm soldering, cleaning and repairs.
James Avery customers can still shop online with free shipping, utilizing contactless, curbside pickup or buy online, pickup in store in available locations. Customers planning to shop or pick up purchases at a James Avery store should verify available services and hours with the individual location or online using the store locator at JamesAvery.com.
The company's jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com.
James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide.
