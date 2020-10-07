Our weather pattern remains warm and dry across the Hill Country Wednesday.
Hurricane Delta will have no significant impact on our weather today, but we may see a slight chance of rain returning to the eastern half of the region late Friday into Saturday.
A few high clouds are in the forecast today, mainly south and east of Kerrville.
Highs warm into the upper 80's to near 90 degrees.
Winds remain out of the east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph with occasionally higher gusts possible.
Fair skies continue tonight with overnight lows around 55 degrees.
Winds become calm after midnight with patchy clouds in the forecast.
Mostly sunny skies return Thursday with highs in the upper 80's to near 90 degrees.
Winds become northerly Thursday.
Record heat is possible this weekend with highs between 95 and 100 degrees possible this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.