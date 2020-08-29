For one series on Friday night, Harper’s football team showed a glimmer of promise that might just redefine the school’s program.
The Longhorns, playing host to San Antonio Randolph, were outgunned by their opponents, but in the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Braden Strickland delivered a confident drive that resulted in Harper’s lone score.
While Harper lost 28-8 to a speedy and deep Randolph squad on the opening night of the 2020 high school football season, Strickland’s poised second-half effort gave first-year coach Chad Zenner some positives heading into the rest of the season.
“We are pretty good throwing the ball,” Zenner said.
Strickland was 8-of-15 passing with 166 yards, but his fourth-quarter performance — after coming off some severe leg cramps — proved that the Longhorns could be a big-play passing offense. In that drive, the Longhorns used four plays to drive 67 yards — all by throwing. Strickland threw to Whyatt Cottle, Quinn Durst and Joel Helfrich on the drive before connecting with Durst on a 14-yard scoring strike.
“We have to have a running game to complement that passing game,” Zenner said. “We just can’t sit there and throw it all the time and get three and out and put our defense in a bind. We’ve got to split the field and run the ball better.”
Strickland, who also spent most of the night playing defense, also had two drops and a deflection in the end-zone that was intercepted by a Randoph defender.
What the Longhorns need to address will be the running game because Randolph dominated Harper up front in the first half. The Ro-Hawks limited Harper to 40 rushing yards in the game, including 3 yards in the second half.
Randolph used the first play of the game to unleash junior Lezerrick Banks, who returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. Banks scored touchdowns in the second and third quarter and finished the night with 183 yards on 11 carries.
The Ro-Hawks offense rolled up 319 yards on the ground against Harper.
Regardless, Zenner was pleased with the defensive effort because the Longhorns were able to limit some of the big plays. While Randolph was able to control the line of scrimmage, Harper’s defense managed to step up and put pressure on Randolph’s other running backs.
Harper defensive lineman Ricky Harper came through with a key sack that stopped a Randolph drive in the second half. The defense also held in the second quarter on another Randolph drive that ended in a missed field goal.
