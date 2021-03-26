Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson said this month’s theme for hospital staff is “March Gladness” as COVID-19 infections decline.
The infection-testing positivity has been just 3% this month, he said during a Friday morning COVID-19 Community Update video with city officials.
“That’s the lowest we’ve been in a year,” Edmonson said.
There was a period this month when there was no one hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center with COVID-19 — which gave nurses a much-needed respite, as COVID-19 patients are difficult to treat, Edmondson indicated — but there’s been a slight uptick in hospitalizations the last few days, he reported.
“It is significantly down from where it was, and we’re thankful for that,” Edmondson said.
Eric Maloney, Kerrville fire chief, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about local COVID-19 hospitalization trends. Maloney presented figures showing there were 99 active, detected infections as of Feb. 25, which dropped to 71 not long afterward before increasing to 87 earlier this month, declining to 30 and then going up to 42 by Thursday. This compares to averages of 357 infections in January and 17 hospitalizations, 183 infections in February, and nine hospitalizations and 50 infections and three hospitalizations this month, according to Maloney’s presentation.
“We’re feeling positive about the downward trend that we’re seeing today,” Edmondson said.
VACCINES
Edmondson said Peterson Health received 1,500 vaccine doses last week, which is “the most we’ve ever received to date (in one shipment).”
Peterson Health has organized multiple mass-vaccination clinics, which has involved a lot of extra hours — including weekends and late nights — for staff, he said.
Although the general public will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines starting March 29, Kerr County is still focusing on getting people in category 1B vaccinated, Moloney said. Phase 1B includes people 65 and older, 16-64 with a medical condition, and school and licensed child care personnel, according to his presentation. An estimated 14,000 residents are 65 and older, 14,000 are 16-64 with medical conditions, and 1,000 are school employees or license child care personnel. Those meeting the general-public qualifications of age 16-plus for the Pfizer vaccine and 18-plus for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines number 43,800, Maloney said.
He said 11,000 Kerr County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 5,000 have received two doses and are therefore “fully vaccinated.”
Doses administered by age group to Kerr County residents, he reported, are as follows:
3,100 — 16-49
3,300 — 50-64
7,100 — 65-79
2,400 — 80+
“We do see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Maloney said.
Mayor Bill Blackburn, during the update, pushed back against the idea that COVID-19 isn’t real or isn’t a big deal.
“I want to tell you I know some young people who’ve been severely affected by COVID — either respiratory, heart, in one case neurological,” Blackburn said. “We have 83 deaths in our community because of COVID.”
He added that “the Kerrville kindness that we talked about is really needed in our community.”
Edmondson urged people to stay positive, take advantage of the springtime weather, before sharing a quote he found recently: “Your mind is a powerful thing; when you fill it with positive thoughts and do positive things, your life will start to change.”
