The Ingram Warriors found themselves behind early against a tough shooting Rocksprings squad Tuesday afternoon at Warrior Gym.
Rocksprings defeated Ingram 93-44 thanks to a 30-point effort from Chris Flores of Rocksprings.
Flores hit two three point shots and Cebasstian Viera added five three pointers en route to the Angora victory.
Rocksprings built a 48-13 lead at the half and the deficit was too large to overcome for the Warriors.
Ingram had a few shining moments on the court including 12 points by Luis Martinez who fought hard for every bucket.
Saige Kneese added 12 points and Kam Carrington came on strong in the final quarter scoring nine of his 12 points in the fourth to close the gap.
