Your opinion poll is interesting. However, I object to characterizing the response to the last question as possibly due to "gaming" by anti-Trump supporters. We are in a different world than 2016 and plenty of folks are unsatisfied with the President's response to the crisis. Don't second guess your own survey. Also, I would like to see the actual questions that were asked.
Katy Kapel, Kerrville
