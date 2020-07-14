A homeless woman from Denton is in the Kerr County jail on a felony drug charge.
Baylee Alexis Todhunter, arrested today by a sheriff’s deputy, is accused of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
Todhunter, born in 1995, is accused of committing the offense on July 13, and her bond is set at $5,000.
Her charge is a state jail felony punishable by as much two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine under Texas law, although the vast majority of people who plead guilty to this crime are put on probation.
