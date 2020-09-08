For marathon runners around the world, the true test of their ability comes in qualifying and competing in the Boston Marathon — held annually on the third Monday of each April.
That was until 2020 when the coronavirus proved to be a disruptor to nearly all sporting traditions around the world, including the oldest continual marathon that covers 26.2 miles through the streets of Boston.
Just qualifying for the Boston Marathon itself is an achievement, because the race only allows about 30,000 athletes each year. Two of those qualifiers are Kerrville’s Lisa Watts and Monica Clayton, and they’re not about to let the pandemic stop their pursuit of completing the race.
They’re going to run the race on Friday, but it will be in a familiar place — right here in Kerrville.
“We’d love to see some people from Kerrville out there cheering us on or even running with us,” Watts said.
This year the race is being run virtually. Due to the pandemic, Boston organizers moved the race to a format that allows participants to run in their own communities.
“Our top priority continues to be safeguarding the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters,” said Tom Grilk, CEO of the Boston Athletic Association “While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for a historic 124th Boston Marathon.”
The virtual experience is provided by an app created by the Boston Athletic Association. The app offers real-time GPS tracking to show where the runner is on the actual Boston trail. Friends and family can follow their progress online. The runners will hear the “Star-Spangled Banner” by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and then the start gun along with other auditory encouragement along the way as if they were there.
Watts and Clayton will start at 5 a.m. on Friday at Louise Hays Park and do the 26.2 mile challenge on a winding route through Kerrville. The women are expected to complete the race about 9 a.m. back at the park.
The women are no strangers to the marathon.
“We have “The Greats” on our bucket list,” said Clayton, adding that she has been training with Watts since 2014. “This last year we went to Berlin. So we’ve done Chicago, New York, Boston, Berlin. Now we have to do Tokyo and London.”
Watts ran her first Boston Marathon in 1995, finishing the race in 4 hours, 1minute. Watts, a clinical psychologist, has run the race five other times. This will be Clayton’s fifth appearance in the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.