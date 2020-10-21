The application period is underway for this year’s Blue Santa program, which provides Christmas gifts, clothing and food to needy families.
The program is for qualifying families with children ages 13 years and younger.
“This community outreach program helps families during an otherwise stressful time,” states a KPD press release. “It also provides a positive interaction that raises the spirits of both recipients, donors, and police officers.”
The program is made possible through a partnership between the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association. Food for the family will be provided by Kerrville Rotary Club.
It’s also a community-wide effort.
“Businesses, organizations, churches and individuals in the Kerrville area donate funds and toys to create a joyful Christmas for children in families or shelters in need,” states the release.
Applications for parents or guardians who need assistance are available at the front desk of Kerrville Police Department headquarters, 429 Sidney Baker St., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The deadline for returning completed applications is Oct. 30.
Anyone wishing to donate funds may send checks to KCPAAA. P.O. Box 290629, Kerrville, TX 78029.
