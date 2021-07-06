Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday night through daybreak Wednesday.
Showers and storms could produce locally heavy downpours and wind gusts to 45 mph.
Recent heavy rainfall has saturated the soil and any additional rainfall will likely runoff creating flood concerns.
Heavy rainfall is not expected overnight, but a few locations could experience flooding if rainfall does develop.
If water is covering the roadways, "Turn Around! Don't Drown!"
Low temperatures drop into the upper 60's and lower 70's across most of the Hill Country.
Light East winds prevail overnight tonight, except of locally higher gusts near any showers and storms that develop.
