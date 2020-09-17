A developing low pressure system across the southern Gulf of Mexico is poised to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm later today or tonight.
This system has a 90% chance of developing into a named storm system over the next two days.
This system is becoming better organized and is beginning to show signs of strengthening.
This system is expected to meander across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through Friday before gradually tracking to the north over the weekend.
Residents across Deep South Texas will need to watch this system closely through Friday.
In the short term, no impact is expected across the Hill Country until late this weekend or early next week potentially.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.