UPDATE: The road is slated to be opened at 10 a.m.
Hill Country Drive near the intersection of Texas 16 will reopen for traffic sometime today, according to the city of Kerrville.
There is a small portion of construction work remaining for one of entrances at the Winwood Village Shopping Center, but that should not affect through traffic along Hill Country Drive, states a Tuesday press release from the city.
The road is expected to be open sometime this morning.
"This road closure was necessary for the City to complete reconstruction and drainage modifications to reduce impacts from frequent low-level roadway flooding at this location," states the release. "The recently completed Stormwater Drainage Master Plan identified this intersection as a problem area for drainage and recommended two phases to help alleviate the low-level roadway flooding."
The recently completed work was the first project phase and is intended to help mitigate problems created by small storms.
"Completing the first phase allows staff to evaluate its approach towards the second phase, which will address the impacts of larger storm events and will require more extensive reconstruction of drainage features located further downstream and along TxDOT Right of Way," states the release.
Phase I was funded with $162,291.15 from the city’s general fund, and was approved by the city council in June, according to the city.
"The City of Kerrville would like to thank our citizens for their patience and cooperation during this recent construction," states the release.
