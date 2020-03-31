JCPenney joined other major retailers in furloughing thousands of employees nationwide, including here in Kerrville.
Penney's is a major anchor of the River Hills Mall. Belk, another anchor in the mall, made the move to furlough its employees last week, according to the Charlotte Observer newspaper in North Carolina, where the retailer is based.
The store closing has impacted more than 100 employees between the two stores. Other retailers, including Pier One Imports, are also shuttered in Kerrville during this period.
Penney's said it would pay for health insurance during the period, but would not pay employees salaries. Most hourly employees would be furloughed starting Thursday.
“These are difficult days all across the country and the globe. At JCPenney, we are making tough, prudent decisions to protect both the safety of our associates and the future of our Company,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney. “We remain optimistic about JCPenney’s ability to weather this pandemic. We also believe these short-term solutions will have a long-term benefit for our associates, customers, and key stakeholders as we look forward to the day that we reopen our doors.”
All furloughed associates who are currently enrolled in the JCPenney benefits program will continue to receive full health benefits and the Company plans to cover 100 percent of employee-paid premiums for the duration of the furlough. Many impacted associates are also eligible to receive state unemployment benefits, which were recently increased with the passage of the federal stimulus bill.
“Our thoughts are with our valued associates and their families who are all being affected as we face this troubling time together. This is a true public health crisis, so we are maintaining health benefits and paying premiums for associates,” Soltau said. “We are in conversation with our associates and endeavoring to answer every one of their questions.”
Macy's, Kohl's and Gap Inc. said Monday they will stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were thrown out of work when the chains temporarily closed their stores and sales collapsed as a result of the pandemic.
