While reading the editorial page in the Feb. 18 edition, I was very dismayed with the commentary shared by the Kerr County Patriots Club and the race for the Kerr County Sheriff. To say the results of this debacle is skewed would be an understatement. If you are going to do something like this, the questions should be either yes or no or multiple choice.
The results should be published and let the voters decide who they like based on the answers. Instead they based a certain value on each question and then determined that value based on an individual research committee values or philosophy. This isn’t how it is done.
There is nothing wrong with the questions. If they wanted to have any credence in their method then they should publish the answers of all the candidates and once again let the voters decide.
I am sure the Patriots Club had the best of intentions However, this is not how you do it.
Dwight McDonald, Kerrville
