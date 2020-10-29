Coronavirus showed no signs of slowing down across Kerr County and Wednesday, and the scale of the outbreak locally came into greater focus thanks to data released by the state.
Peterson Health reported seven new cases of the virus on Wednesday, but the number of people hospitalized rose to seven. Over the last few days, Peterson Regional Medical Center has hospitalized a record number of people during the pandemic — topping what was seen in July.
On Wednesday, the positivity rate of new infections was 16.2% and the seven-day average is 10.1%. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 900 Kerr County residents have been infected with the virus.
The outbreak at the Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation in Kerrville was far worse than any local officials have let on, according to reports from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
At least 20 patients and seven employees were infected with the virus as of Oct. 15. Local officials have previously declined to comment on the outbreak, which is among the worst in the state.
In addition, employees at Hilltop Village and Brookdale Guadalupe River Plaza had employees test positive on Oct. 15. The data is delayed by the state by two weeks.
The situation in the schools also came into focus with Center Point Independent School District reporting to the state that there were eight students — mostly from Center Point High School — who were infected, along with one teacher.
Kerrville Independent School District has had a total of 17 cases, including five staff members. Ingram has had five students and five staff members infected. Harper reported its first case among students at its high school this week.
Comfort Independent School District reported its first two cases among staff members, but it's kept the virus away from its students.
At the Kerrville State Hospital at least nine people have recovered from the virus, according to information released by the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
With 557 employees and 205 patients, the state hospital has been able to keep the virus in check for the most part. However, it's still be an issue with employees and there are apparently at least two confirmed active cases currently. The challenge is that the state doesn't provide a total number of employees actively infected with the virus.
Last week, as many as four employees were positive.
Across the state, there were more than 6,000 new cases of the virus. The U.S. had another day with more than 70,000 new cases.
