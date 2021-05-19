Temperatures remain below average with plenty of clouds across the region Wednesday.
High temperatures will struggle to warm into the lower and middle 70's. If sunshine can break through, we could warm into the 75 to 80 degree range Wednesday afternoon.
Precipitation chances remain in question thanks to a large complex of storms across South Texas Wednesday morning.
This complex of storms is cutting off our flow from the Gulf of Mexico. For that reason, heavy rain risks may be lower for the rest of this event.
A Flash Flood Watch continues through 1 p.m. Thursday to account for an upper level disturbance across Texas. This feature could allow for storms to redevelop across West Texas and the Hill Country during the afternoon, evening and overnight hours.
Temperatures will be cooler than average overnight with lows in the upper 50's to lower 60's.
