Dallas County announced it has 21 new cases of coronavirus, including the second member of the Dallas Police Department. The Dallas Morning News reported that recent cases are a sign of community transmission, public health officials said in a news release.
“Community spread is accelerating rapidly but not as fast as it would without the way this community is stepping up,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a written statement. “The responsible actions of the people of Dallas County are helping to slow the spread of the virus. That’s critical for the healthcare supply chain and vaccination work to catch up and for our healthcare system to not be overwhelmed with patients.”
The Dallas Morning News also reported that internal emails outline steps Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall has already instituted or plans to take as ways to stem the spread of the virus including no personal time off, and all sworn officers, including those on desk duty who have traditionally been allowed to wear civilian clothing, will be required to work in uniform in case more officers are needed on the streets on short notice.
AUSTIN REPORTS NEW CASES
The Austin American Statesman reported the number of known coronavirus cases in Travis County on Friday totaled 58, said local health officials, who said the virus is spreading within the community rather than solely from people who traveled outside the area.
The new number is up from the 41 positive cases officials reported Thursday evening. The number of confirmed cases is rising in part because of increased testing in the county, Austin officials said.
LUBBOCK AREA NOW WITH 11 CASES
The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that Lubbock and Hockley County officials said there are five new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total for both counties to 11.
The City of Lubbock confirmed four additional cases of the coronavirus as of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday - including the first stemming from exposure to a known case - while Hockley County reported another that was being investigated by state health officials.
The first COVID-19 coronavirus case has been confirmed by officials in Corpus Christi and Nueces County during a press conference on Saturday.
Mayor Joe McComb made the announcement at the city council chambers in Corpus Christi and said it was a male in between the ages of 45 to 55. He was in good condition and was quarantined.
NUMBERS RISE IN WACO
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in McLennan County increased by three Saturday, bringing the total to 16, The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported Saturday afternoon.
The three new positive tests each were conducted in private labs, according to a health district press release.
IN SAN ANTONIO RESORTS, HOTELS CLOSING
The San Antonio Express News reported that La Cantera Resort & Spa closed Friday, suspending resort operations and closing the spa, golf courses, food and beverage facilities and other amenities. Existing reservations will be canceled without penalties or fees through May 1.
The Hyatt Regency and Grand Hyatt are shutting down Sunday. The Hyatt Regency’s website indicates it will not take reservations through June 14, and a similar post says the Grand Hyatt is not accepting reservations until June 1.
The Forth Worth Star Telegram reported since Gov. Abbott’s announcement that shutdown restaurants, bars and other businesses, Texas’ top leaders were quick to distance the state’s actions from California’s complete shutdown.
“We have not put in the orders or the rules that California has put in to stay in place. I mean the entire state of California is shut down. We’re not at that point yet. We want to avoid that point,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told KSKY talk show host Mark Davis Friday morning.
House Speaker Dennis Bonnen took to Twitter Friday to squash any rumors that such an order was on the horizon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.