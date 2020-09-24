A 45-year-old Magnolia woman is in the county jail on suspicion of possessing small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine with the intent to deliver the drugs.
Indictments were filed in February accusing Rebecca Lynn Prieur of the two felony offenses and warrants were issued for her arrest; she was jailed on the warrants on Sept. 22. Prieur is accused of possessing these drugs on Jan. 3, along with less than 28 grams of buprenorphine, a misdemeanor.
Prieur was in the local jail as of today on bonds totaling $31,000, according to county records. She has been arrested three times since 2018, the first to serve jail time on a felony theft charge; and the second to serve more jail time on the same charge for failing to pay the fine. She’d been convicted of stealing from Walmart, but the charge was enhanced to a felony due to at least to previous misdemeanor thefts in Montgomery County in 2011 and 2016.
Other previous convictions include:
Possession of less than 1 gram of a felony-level drug in 2013 in Montgomery County
Possession of less than 1 gram of a felony-level drug in 2014 in Harris County
