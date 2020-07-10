Florence Griffin Ferrin
December 1919 - July 2020
Florence Griffin Ferrin, 100, of Wayne, NE, formerly of Texarkana, passed away July 5, 2020 in Wayne, NE.
Mrs. Ferrin was born in Wood Lake, NE on December 19, 1919. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 50 years, Charles B. “Bud” Griffin on March 28, 1994, and her second husband, Henry N. Ferrin on January 18, 2001.
She was a graduate of Wayne State Teachers College (now Wayne State College), Wayne, NE. She taught commercial subjects in high school in Creighton, NE and Clarksville, TX prior to moving to Texarkana, TX in 1944. She was a retired Management Analyst from Red River Army Depot and a member of Williams Memorial Methodist Church.
Survivors include a step-daughter, Eileen Ferrin Clark of Tomball, TX, step-granddaughter Brenda Clark Sims and her husband Rusty Sims of Woodlands, TX, one step-grandson, Wesley Clark and Cody Sims of The Woodlands, TX. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, 10 nieces and 1 nephew and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be under the direction of East Funeral Home - Moores Lane.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Florence Griffin Ferrin music scholarship, Texarkana College Foundation, 2500 N. Robison Rd., Texarkana, TX 75599.
Condolences may be left at www.eastfuneralhomes.com or www.facebook.com/eastfuneralhome.
