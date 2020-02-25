Maridelle Crake, 81, of Kerrville, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020. Born on December 4, 1938 in Marlin, Texas, to Dr. Dell Keesee Foster and Maebelle Barganier Foster, she was reared in Marlin and attended Austin College in Sherman, Texas, where she met her husband, Mervyn Wilfred Crake, the love of her life. They were married in Marlin on August 30, 1959. Her husband was employed by Shell Oil Company, which meant frequent moves. They lived in Houston four times, Victoria, Midland, New Orleans twice and Saudi Arabia. Living overseas gave them the opportunity to travel worldwide before settling in Kerrville upon retirement.
Maridelle was greatly regarded for her energy and service to the Lord. She was an active member of Kerrville Bible Church. She taught children’s Bible studies beginning in 1992 and became the Area Coordinator for Hill Country Child Evangelism Fellowship, establishing Good News Clubs — an after-school program — in all four elementary schools in Kerrville, one in Ingram and one in Harper.
She had a love for horses. She raised both Caspians and miniatures. One of her Caspians, who was with foal, was bought by the Sultan of Oman. The foal was born in the royal stables in Muscat, Oman.
She loved entertaining, gardening, sewing, reading and being with her friends, but most of all she loved her family. The highlight of every year was the summer Crake family reunions.
Maridelle was preceded in death by her husband, Mervyn and is survived by her sister, Nancy Smith, her sons, Kyle Edred Crake (his wife, Jo) and Trey Keesee Crake (his wife, Roxanne) and daughter, Piper St. Maur Gardner (and her husband, Tom). She has nine grandchildren: Cameron, Davison, and Tanner Crake; Sarah Guillory and Emily Crake; Allysa Alberson, Brittany, Courtney and Garrett Gardner, and two great-grandchildren: John Gates Guillory and Charlie Grace Crake.
A memorial service glorifying the Lord Jesus Christ, who is the Savior of the world — “Neither is there salvation in any other, there is no other name under Heaven given among men whereby we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12) — will be held at Kerrville Bible Church on February 29 at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, Kerrville Bible Church, Grace to You, or charity of your choice.
