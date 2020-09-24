Skies become mostly sunny across the Hill Country Thursday.
A weak ridge of high pressure should keep the area dry throughout the day.
High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80's during the afternoon hours. Light and variable winds are expected.
Overnight, clear skies are expected. A few clouds and areas of dense fog are possible towards daybreak.
Lows end up in the upper 50's. Winds become light and southeast overnight.
Sunshine returns Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 80's to near 90 degrees.
Above average temperatures are in the forecast this weekend although a weak frontal boundary could affect the area late Sunday.
A stronger cold front is on the way Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week.
