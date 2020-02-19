After the Texas Western (University of Texas at El Paso) basketball team had earned a 72-65 victory over Kentucky to capture the NCAA championship on March 19, 1966, Miners’ center Nevil Shed gazed into the crowd of 14,253 spectators in Cole Field House, searching for his biggest role model.
Nevil’s father, James Shed, was a Pullman Porter for Pennsylvania Railroad, laboring tirelessly and enduring racism to provide for his family. Because of his busy schedule, James never had the chance to attend one of his son’s college basketball games, until the national championship contest. When Nevil Shed finally found his father in the bleachers, he pointed toward him, as if to say “thank you” for giving him the opportunity.
“This is just the beginning,” Nevil Shed promised his father.
And he fulfilled that vow.
Almost 54 years later, Shed shared his story with Schreiner students at the Schreiner Event Center on Tuesday. His speech was flush with details, including how he moved from the Bronx to El Paso to play for Texas Western — the first team to start an all-black lineup in a national title game, how he and his teammates overcame the vitriol they received on their road to the championship, how they became the subject of the 2006 Walt Disney Film, “Glory Road,” how they were later inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007 and how his college degree continued to give him opportunities once his basketball career ended.
“Unfortunately, my dad wasn’t around to see the hall of fame (induction) or all the great awards I had achieved,” Shed told the crowd, his voice cracking slightly. “But his spirit was there.”
That spirit has continued to motivate Shed. His father never allowed racism to break him because he was determined to give his family a better life. That was part of the reason why Shed wasn’t deterred by all the racial slurs and slights he and his teammates suffered during the 1966 season (When the Miners triumphed in the national title game, no one brought them a ladder to perform the ritual of cutting down the basket’s nets. Nevil had to hoist up teammate Willie Worsley. The president at the time, Lyndon B. Johnson, didn’t invite the Miners to the While House)
And the memory of his father is a big reason why he encourages young men and women to overcome whatever obstacles may lie in their paths. (He tries to give inspirational speeches at least twice a month.
“Here is somebody who wasn’t just an athlete, but also someone who shaped history,” Schreiner President Charlie McCormick said. “I love to think there are students may be here this evening who are engaged in a narrative bigger than they are, bigger than they can imagine. I hope they feel the weight of history on them and the great blessing of possibility too.
“Who better to tell that story than Nevil Shed?”
In a private meeting with Schreiner’s men and women’s basketball teams, Shed told another story that impacted his life. He was drafted in the fourth round by the Boston Celtics but suffered a career-ending injury in training camp. He was devastated when he called his mother, Lillie Mae, to relay the news. His mother reminded him he had a college degree and urged him to begin giving back to the community.
To this day, Nevil Shed continues to follow his mother’s command — using his story to inspire others.
“I refused to let those things tear me down,” said Shed, who currently lives in San Antonio. “You might hurt me spiritually and try to hurt me physically, but I got something to tell you: I am going to be a winner.
“With determination and faith, anything can be achieved. (My message) is as simple as that.”
