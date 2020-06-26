Richard Leroy Barrier Jr
June 1930 - June 2020
Kerrville- Richard Leroy Barrier was born June 22, 1930 in Borden County, Texas and he passed on June 07, 2020 in Kerrville. He was born to parents, Richard Leroy “Roy” and Zenobia Faye Barrier. Leroy graduated in 1947 from Meadow High School. After high school, he joined the US Army serving in Okinawa during the Korean War (1951-1953). Most of Leroy’s life he worked as a farmer, rancher, horse trainer and apartment manager but he will always be known for being a real Top-Hand Cowboy in every way.
He married the love of his life, Wanda Fay Alridge in 1951. Leroy was a faithful husband and a devoted father to their 2 sons.
Leroy served12 years as the Terry County Committeeman for the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. He also was a Sunday school teacher and church camp counselor. He lived most of his life in Meadow, Waco, Killeen and moving to Kerrville in 2008 after the passing of his wife.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marion Bishop; son, Brady Barrier; niece, Kathy Barrier and great niece, Kristen Corbin.
Leroy leaves behind to cherish his memory, his son, Ricky and wife, Billie Barrier of Hunt; brother, Neal and wife Dorothy Barrier; sister, Sandra Lumpkin of Taylor; brother, Jerry and wife, Mary Barrier of Lubbock
Leroy wished to thank the VA employees for all their efforts. And a special thanks to his friends at the Meadow Apartments, Kerrville, who made his last years very meaningful.
The family will hold services at a later date. The family is asking everyone that in lieu of flowers, please do a kind deed with a smile on your face just like Daddy.
Expressions of sympathy for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
