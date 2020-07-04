The Kerrville Daily Times recently directed $10,000 to Christian Assistance Ministry in Kerrville to help that organization assist needy families in our community during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
The gift came via the Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation, which allows publishers at all Southern Newspapers Inc.-owned papers to choose a local nonprofit to receive funds each year.
Carmage Walls founded Southern Newspapers, which now owns 12 community newspapers in Texas and Oklahoma. Martha Ann Walls served as president of the company for most of its history. Their daughter, Lissa Walls, now owns the company, and her parents’ legacy of community giving lives on through her and the foundation.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of our owner and her commitment to serving our community,” Publisher Carlina Villalpando said. “Our team has seen first hand the hardships our neighbors are going through, and we wanted to direct the money to an organization positioned to help our struggling neighbors with food, utilities and other needs. CAM is working hard to make sure our community is taken care of.”
Christian Assistance Ministry provides food, clothing and financial support to low-income families in Kerr County. The organization, which is entirely volunteer run, is supported through donations from individuals and churches.
“Well, my goodness what a great, great gift,” said CAM President Dan Sebesta as he opened the envelope with the check.
Publishers of each newspaper recommend organizations for funding, and the foundation’s board of trustees vote on distribution.
Past recipients of Carmage and Martha Ann Walls Foundation grants distributed through The Kerrville Daily Times include Families & Literacy, The Christian Women’s Job Corps, The Christian Men’s Job Corps, The Salvation Army, and New Hope Counseling Center, among many others.
This year publishers were asked to consider giving to organizations impacted by COVID-19, which turned out to be an easy task since just about every aspect of our economy has been affected.
Organizations that received grants for 2020 provide shelter, assist family violence victims, relieve food insecurity, offer healthcare and rescue abandoned animals, among other worthwhile endeavors.
In the past 10 years, the foundation has given almost $3 million to the communities Walls-owned newspapers serve, including Galveston, Baytown, Brazoria County, Bay City, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Paris, Del Rio, New Braunfels, Kerrville, Seguin and in Lawton, Oklahoma.
“I’m proud to work for a community-first newspaper company,” Villalpando said. “We literally are invested in our towns in so many ways, including job creation, community building, accountability journalism, marketing to help local businesses reach audiences and more. Walls Foundation grants allow us to have a significant impact on nonprofits that enrich our community and the efforts of local volunteers.”
