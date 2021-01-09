G. Blake Holloway, 73, neuroscientist and inventor, died Dec. 20 at his home in San Antonio after a long illness.
Holloway was chief science officer and founder of Solace Lifesciences and inventor of NuCalm, the only patented drug-free system to balance the autonomic nervous system. He spent 30 years as a researcher in applied- and neuro-psychobiology, and had two patents pending regarding PTSD and evoked potentials in the brain.
From his private clinical naturopathy practices in San Antonio and Kerrville, Holloway helped people nationwide with anxiety, trauma, depression, pain, addiction and circadian disorders. As an innovative Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor, Holloway had headed rehabilitation programs in Kerrville and Austin early in his career. He volunteered generously with veterans, active military, trauma and abuse victims, sufferers of addictive behaviors, disaster victims and Doctors without Borders.
Born March 21, 1947, to Dale and Delia (Pearce) Holloway of Palestine, Texas, Holloway is survived in San Antonio by his wife Rebecca and, in Tyler, by his sister Martha and her husband Arnold Oates; Mark and Christi Oates, their daughters Elizabeth and Rebecca; and Katherine (Oates) and Doug Erickson, and their daughter Taylor Anne Jester of Fort Worth.
His parents and his sister, Billie Holloway, preceded him in death.
The family thanks the care teams of Dr. Lon Smith at START and Dr. Jorge Velez at STRIC, Beacon Hospice and the Neptune Society for their compassion and excellence.
Messages for the family may be left at the Neptune Society website. Memorial donations may be made to any charity helping those for whom Holloway volunteered his time.
The family will hold a private service.
