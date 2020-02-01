The good news when it comes to the safety of our food is that Kerrville Independent School District schools are excellent, as is Schreiner University in what it offers students and faculty.
That finding came in December’s food inspection report for the city of Kerrville. During the month, city inspectors received three complaints about local restaurants, but they could not substantiate those complaints.
The complaints were made against the following restaurants:
McDonald’s, 2128 Sidney Baker St.
The Boat, 1483 Junction Highway.
Good Taste Asian Buffet, 1303 Sidney Baker St.
While the complaint against The Boat was unsubstantiated, the restaurant did receive a B grade.
Inspectors handed out A grades to numerous places that prepare food for children, including all of the KISD campuses. Others that received A grades were:
A Child’s Place, 551 Meadowview Lane.
Children’s Ark, 321 Thompson Dr.
Children’s Corner, 800 Jefferson St.
The Learning Stampede, 625 Clay St.
Little Aurora Ranch, 200 Sidney Baker St. Suite 27.
Brookdale, 725 Leslie St.
Zion Lutheran Children’s Center, 624 Barnett St.
Finally, Mexican restaurant El Sombrero, 323 Sidney Baker, also received an A grade. Schreiner University’s dining facilities also received A grades.
In 2019, inspectors investigated 36 complaints and found 11 problems during the year. The number of complaints was up slightly from the year before, but down compared to 2017 when there were 42 complaints and problems discovered 22 times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.