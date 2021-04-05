The Tivy Antlers avenged an earlier loss this season by defeating Kyle Lehman, 3-1, Saturday.
Everyone came together, working in harmony, for the Antlers.
The Antlers tapped into the game offensively, recording nine hits, eight coming from a different Tivy batter.
Jack Patterson went 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring a run, to lead the Antlers in hitting.
Eric Tenery continues to improve weekly, pitching 4.1 innings, giving up only one run and two hits.
Tenery threw 71 pitches, 41 of them strikes. Tenery struck out three Lehman batters in the process.
Sam Letz and Fisher Roberts pitched in relief for the Antlers, allowing no hits or runs to score.
Coleson Abel opened up scoring for the Antlers, hitting a single to right field in the bottom of the first inning, scoring Cooper Duennenberg from second base.
The run gave the Antlers a 1-0 lead early in the game.
It would be the fourth inning before any team scored again.
Kale Lackey picked up an RBI off a sacrifice fly to pitcher Jordan Castro of Lehman.
Fisher Middleton scored from third base after tagging up, giving the Antlers a 2-0 lead.
Roberts was the next batter to step up to the plate.
Roberts singled to right and scored Patterson from second base, making it 3-0, Tivy.
Lehman’s lone run came in the top of the fifth inning.
Nathan Perez scored on an error, after hitting a grounder earlier in the inning.
Tivy threatened to score again in the bottom of the sixth inning, with Patterson set to score from third base, after Lackey hit a single to advance Patterson.
A strikeout and pop out to first base ended the inning with no additional runs scored.
Duennenberg, Lackey and Middleton had a stolen base in the game, for the Antlers.
Abel, Lackey and Roberts received credit for an RBI apiece.
“It was a good win,” Tivy coach Chris Russ said. “Eric Tenery gave us a great start. Sam Letz and Fisher Roberts were both good in relief as well.”
Russ believes there is still work to be done for the Antlers this season.
“We just have to continue to build and get better,” Russ said.
UP NEXT
Tivy is scheduled to face Alamo Heights on the road. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. in San Antonio, Tuesday, April 6.
