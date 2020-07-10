Kerrville police are enforcing the governor's mask order in the city limits, but doing so is a last resort, said KPD Chief David Knight on Friday.
So far, only a few reports of violations have been forwarded to the city's code compliance office, Knight said. That office gets involved if someone complains that a business is abiding unmasked people who are not socially distancing.
Knight stressed that businesses have the opportunity to prohibit non-mask wearers from entering their premises and to enforce social distancing.
“We’re encouraging all citizens to take due precautions and to abide by the restrictions in terms of social distancing and mask wearing,” Knight said.
The governor's recent order states that "Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household."
Violating the governor’s order is punishable by a fine, upon the second violation, not to exceed $250, according to the order, which states that a verbal or written warning shall be issued to a first-time offender. The order lists 11 additional circumstances in which people are exempt from wearing masks.
The sheriff's office is not enforcing the order. Commissioners, during their Monday-morning meeting, are slated to discuss whether or not to enforce the governor's order. But the commissioners court has no authority over the sheriff, so it's unclear how they would enforce the order.
Thank you, Chief Knight, for doing your best to keep us safe.
Everyone should be responsible and respect the rights of business owners seeking to protect their workers and customers through the use of masks and social distancing.
